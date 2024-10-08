Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) Given Buy Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $8.00 price target on the stock.

TRVI has been the subject of several other reports. Rodman & Renshaw initiated coverage on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I raised Trevi Therapeutics to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Trevi Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Leerink Partnrs raised Trevi Therapeutics to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Trevi Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 30th. They set a buy rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.43.

Get Trevi Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Trevi Therapeutics

Trevi Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of TRVI opened at $2.88 on Friday. Trevi Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.97 and a 52-week high of $4.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.47 and a beta of 0.97.

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Trevi Therapeutics will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Trevi Therapeutics

In related news, insider Thomas Sciascia sold 18,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.76, for a total transaction of $51,501.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 220,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,069.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Thomas Sciascia sold 18,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.76, for a total value of $51,501.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 220,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,069.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jennifer L. Good sold 10,981 shares of Trevi Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.02, for a total transaction of $33,162.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 213,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,205.26. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,355 shares of company stock worth $116,663. 24.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trevi Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Trevi Therapeutics by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 54,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 7,902 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 87.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 11,450 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Trevi Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Trevi Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Trevi Therapeutics by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 75,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 23,263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

About Trevi Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapy Haduvio for the treatment of chronic cough in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and refractory chronic cough (RCC) conditions targeting the central and peripheral nervous systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trevi Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevi Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.