uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Receives $19.40 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.40.

QURE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of uniQure from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of uniQure to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of uniQure in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of uniQure in a research note on Friday, September 20th.

uniQure Stock Down 5.7 %

uniQure stock opened at $5.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $259.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 7.36 and a quick ratio of 7.36. uniQure has a fifty-two week low of $3.73 and a fifty-two week high of $11.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.63.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $11.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 million. uniQure had a negative net margin of 1,027.52% and a negative return on equity of 158.09%. As a group, analysts forecast that uniQure will post -4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On uniQure

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QURE. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in uniQure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,981,000. Vestal Point Capital LP acquired a new position in uniQure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,572,000. Pale Fire Capital SE raised its holdings in uniQure by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 65,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Pennant Investors LP acquired a new stake in uniQure in the fourth quarter worth $328,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in uniQure in the fourth quarter worth $195,000. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

uniQure Company Profile

uniQure N.V. develops treatments for patients suffering from rare and other devastating diseases. It offers HEMGENIX that has completed Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also develops AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease.

