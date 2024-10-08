Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Stock Rating Lowered by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Free Report) (TSE:VET) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Friday, MarketBeat reports.

Vermilion Energy Stock Up 1.2 %

VET opened at $10.43 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.99. Vermilion Energy has a one year low of $8.70 and a one year high of $15.56.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Free Report) (TSE:VET) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $350.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.54 million. Vermilion Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.99% and a negative net margin of 41.33%. Analysts anticipate that Vermilion Energy will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vermilion Energy Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vermilion Energy

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.088 dividend. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. This is a boost from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Vermilion Energy’s payout ratio is -12.59%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VET. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 2,569.2% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,817 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,674 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Vermilion Energy in the second quarter valued at $122,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vermilion Energy in the first quarter valued at $127,000. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. increased its stake in Vermilion Energy by 15.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 11,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new position in Vermilion Energy in the second quarter valued at $182,000. 31.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas. The company has properties in West Central Alberta, southeast Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and West Pembina in Canada; Wyoming in the United States; southwest Bordeaux and Paris Basin in France; the Netherlands; Germany; Ireland; Croatia; Slovakia; and Australia.

