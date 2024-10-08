Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR) Given “Hold” Rating at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reissued their hold rating on shares of Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $46.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on WOR. StockNews.com upgraded Worthington Enterprises from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Worthington Enterprises from $56.00 to $43.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Worthington Enterprises from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Worthington Enterprises currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.00.

Shares of NYSE WOR opened at $41.78 on Friday. Worthington Enterprises has a twelve month low of $36.29 and a twelve month high of $69.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.08.

Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $257.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.05 million. Worthington Enterprises had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 12.23%. Worthington Enterprises’s revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Worthington Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Worthington Enterprises by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,901,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $224,548,000 after acquiring an additional 242,833 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Worthington Enterprises by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 568,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,916,000 after acquiring an additional 172,850 shares during the period. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Worthington Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth $26,329,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Worthington Enterprises by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 170,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,592,000 after acquiring an additional 11,302 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Worthington Enterprises by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,350,000 after acquiring an additional 24,885 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.59% of the company’s stock.

About Worthington Enterprises

Worthington Enterprises, Inc operates as an industrial manufacturing company. It operates through three segments: Building Products, Consumer Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions. The Building Products segment sells refrigerant and LPG cylinders, well water and expansion tanks, fire suppression tanks, chemical tanks, and foam and adhesive tanks for gas producers, and distributors.

