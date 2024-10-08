Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) Receives $34.78 Average PT from Analysts

Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.78.

Several research firms recently commented on XNCR. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Xencor in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Xencor from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Xencor from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Raymond James decreased their target price on Xencor from $58.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Xencor in a research report on Monday, September 9th.

Get Xencor alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Xencor

Xencor Stock Down 1.9 %

XNCR stock opened at $19.48 on Tuesday. Xencor has a 12 month low of $15.31 and a 12 month high of $26.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.17. The company has a quick ratio of 6.92, a current ratio of 6.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $16.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.13 million. Xencor had a negative return on equity of 28.23% and a negative net margin of 132.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Xencor will post -4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xencor

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XNCR. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Xencor by 303.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Xencor in the second quarter worth $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Xencor by 153.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xencor during the 2nd quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Xencor in the 2nd quarter worth $196,000.

About Xencor

(Get Free Report

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xencor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xencor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.