Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Receives $349.64 Consensus PT from Analysts

Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $349.64.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $380.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $370.00 to $394.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $314.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.

In related news, insider Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.69, for a total value of $341,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,312,342.86. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 185.3% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 97 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZBRA stock opened at $365.24 on Tuesday. Zebra Technologies has a one year low of $194.59 and a one year high of $375.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $344.49 and its 200 day moving average is $320.75. The company has a market capitalization of $18.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.47 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

