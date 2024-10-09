Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) Price Target Cut to $60.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Barclays from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.66% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on ALRM. StockNews.com raised Alarm.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Alarm.com in a report on Friday, September 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alarm.com currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.00.

Alarm.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ ALRM opened at $52.79 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 9.25 and a quick ratio of 8.70. Alarm.com has a 52-week low of $49.70 and a 52-week high of $77.29.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.09. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 11.92%. The business had revenue of $233.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.35 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Alarm.com will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Alarm.com

In other Alarm.com news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 7,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.27, for a total value of $445,998.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,260,125. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Daniel Ramos sold 9,476 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total value of $585,711.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,540,391. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.27, for a total value of $445,998.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,260,125. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alarm.com

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alarm.com by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,880,922 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $426,190,000 after buying an additional 63,653 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its stake in Alarm.com by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,710,998 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $172,257,000 after purchasing an additional 158,465 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Alarm.com by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,162,877 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,889,000 after purchasing an additional 42,281 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 472,948 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,051,000 after purchasing an additional 64,424 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 1.4% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 373,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,425,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 91.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alarm.com Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as video analytics, escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

