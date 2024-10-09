Analysts Set AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Price Target at $191.64

Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $194.67.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Piper Sandler Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $196.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on AbbVie

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AbbVie

In other news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 66,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total value of $12,403,580.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 446,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,299,645.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 66,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total value of $12,403,580.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 446,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,299,645.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 282,845 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $49,497,875.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 513,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,792,325. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the second quarter worth $27,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at $36,000. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AbbVie Price Performance

ABBV opened at $192.99 on Friday. AbbVie has a 1-year low of $135.85 and a 1-year high of $199.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $193.58 and a 200-day moving average of $176.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $340.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.27, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.63.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.08. AbbVie had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 203.66%. The company had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.91 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that AbbVie will post 10.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 183.98%.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Get Free Report

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.