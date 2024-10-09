Analysts Set AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Price Target at $191.64

Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $194.67.
Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Piper Sandler Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $196.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the second quarter worth $27,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at $36,000. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
ABBV opened at $192.99 on Friday. AbbVie has a 1-year low of $135.85 and a 1-year high of $199.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $193.58 and a 200-day moving average of $176.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $340.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.27, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.63.
AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.08. AbbVie had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 203.66%. The company had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.91 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that AbbVie will post 10.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 183.98%.
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.
