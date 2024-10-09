Analysts Set ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X) Target Price at C$48.58

Shares of ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$48.58.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on ATCO from C$50.50 to C$52.50 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on ATCO from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of ATCO from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of ATCO from C$47.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of ATCO from C$49.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

In related news, Senior Officer James Landon sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.56, for a total value of C$56,628.00. In other ATCO news, Senior Officer James Landon sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.56, for a total transaction of C$56,628.00. Also, insider Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$45.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$45,650.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 12,000 shares of company stock worth $569,150. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TSE ACO.X opened at C$47.85 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$45.11 and a 200 day moving average of C$41.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.63. ATCO has a twelve month low of C$33.54 and a twelve month high of C$48.72. The firm has a market cap of C$4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.74.

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of energy, logistics and transportation, water, food and agriculture, real estate, and shelter services in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company engages in the electricity and natural gas transmission and distribution, and international electricity operations; energy storage, electricity generation, industrial water solutions, and clean fuels; and electricity and natural gas retail sales, and whole-home solutions.

