Analysts Set ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X) Target Price at C$48.58

Shares of ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$48.58.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on ATCO from C$50.50 to C$52.50 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on ATCO from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of ATCO from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of ATCO from C$47.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of ATCO from C$49.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on ACO.X
Insider Activity at ATCO
ATCO Price Performance
Shares of TSE ACO.X opened at C$47.85 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$45.11 and a 200 day moving average of C$41.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.63. ATCO has a twelve month low of C$33.54 and a twelve month high of C$48.72. The firm has a market cap of C$4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.74.
About ATCO
ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of energy, logistics and transportation, water, food and agriculture, real estate, and shelter services in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company engages in the electricity and natural gas transmission and distribution, and international electricity operations; energy storage, electricity generation, industrial water solutions, and clean fuels; and electricity and natural gas retail sales, and whole-home solutions.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ATCO
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- NVIDIA’s AI Dominance: Why Analysts Predict Major Upside Ahead
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- These Stocks Are Using Buybacks to Unlock Big Gains for Investors
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- This Is the Entry Into PepsiCo You’ve Been Waiting For
Receive News & Ratings for ATCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.