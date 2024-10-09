Analysts Set The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) PT at C$68.25

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$68.25.

BNS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$74.00 to C$72.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Cormark dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$68.00 to C$65.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. CIBC raised shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$78.00 to C$82.00 in a report on Friday, September 20th. UBS Group set a C$67.00 price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$69.00 to C$71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th.

Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at C$71.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$67.78 and its 200-day moving average price is C$65.86. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1 year low of C$55.20 and a 1 year high of C$74.25. The stock has a market cap of C$88.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.96.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The bank reported C$1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.63. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 25.38% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The company had revenue of C$8.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.50 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.9630682 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.26%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

