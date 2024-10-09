Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Arcadia Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st.

NASDAQ:RKDA opened at $2.78 on Friday. Arcadia Biosciences has a 12 month low of $1.85 and a 12 month high of $3.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 million, a P/E ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.34.

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $1.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.95 million. Arcadia Biosciences had a negative net margin of 127.29% and a negative return on equity of 57.51%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.64) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Arcadia Biosciences will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc produces and markets plant-based food and beverage products in the United States. The company develops crop improvements primarily in wheat to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients. Its food, beverage, and body case products include GoodWheat, Zola coconut water, ProVault topical pain relief, and SoulSpring.

