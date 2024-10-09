Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.74.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMBP. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $3.95 to $4.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group lowered shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $3.75 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMBP. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 183.9% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 142,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 92,325 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the second quarter worth $45,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in the second quarter valued at about $187,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in the second quarter valued at about $405,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in the second quarter valued at about $188,000. Institutional investors own 16.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMBP opened at $3.68 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.64. Ardagh Metal Packaging has a one year low of $2.57 and a one year high of $4.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.21, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -26.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.62.

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Ardagh Metal Packaging had a positive return on equity of 114.77% and a negative net margin of 1.02%. Ardagh Metal Packaging’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ardagh Metal Packaging will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.87%. Ardagh Metal Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is currently -285.71%.

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies consumer metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine.

