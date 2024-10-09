Atlas Lithium Co. to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($2.78) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts (NASDAQ:ATLX)

Atlas Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:ATLX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for Atlas Lithium in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 2nd. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle anticipates that the company will earn ($2.78) per share for the year. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Atlas Lithium’s current full-year earnings is ($2.93) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Atlas Lithium’s FY2025 earnings at $2.96 EPS.

Get Atlas Lithium alerts:

Separately, Roth Mkm cut their price objective on Atlas Lithium from $36.00 to $25.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th.

Atlas Lithium Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ATLX opened at $6.78 on Monday. Atlas Lithium has a one year low of $6.25 and a one year high of $34.00. The company has a current ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43 and a beta of -0.80.

Atlas Lithium (NASDAQ:ATLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter.

About Atlas Lithium

(Get Free Report)

Atlas Lithium Corporation operates as a mineral exploration and development company in Brazil. It operates the Minas Gerais lithium project that consists of 54 mineral rights covering an area of 59,275 acres located within the Brazilian Eastern Pegmatitic Province; and Northeastern Brazil lithium project, which consists of 7 mineral rights covering an area of 16,266 acres in the States of Paraíba and Rio Grande do Norte in northeastern Brazil.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.