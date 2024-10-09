AT&T Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 (NYSE:T)

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of 0.2775 per share by the technology company on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th.

AT&T has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 18.9% annually over the last three years. AT&T has a dividend payout ratio of 48.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect AT&T to earn $2.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.11 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.4%.

AT&T stock opened at $21.87 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $156.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.60. AT&T has a 52 week low of $14.23 and a 52 week high of $22.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.53 and a 200-day moving average of $18.71.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. The firm had revenue of $29.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.05 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 10.41%. AT&T’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that AT&T will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on T. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on AT&T in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.38.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

