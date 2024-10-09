Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $167.33.

Several analysts have weighed in on ACLS shares. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $190.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Benchmark cut their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $130.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th.

Get Axcelis Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on ACLS

Axcelis Technologies Trading Down 0.4 %

ACLS opened at $98.50 on Wednesday. Axcelis Technologies has a 1-year low of $93.77 and a 1-year high of $170.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $106.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.52.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $256.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.06 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 21.54% and a return on equity of 27.35%. Axcelis Technologies’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Axcelis Technologies

In other Axcelis Technologies news, Director Jorge Titinger sold 6,086 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.98, for a total transaction of $669,338.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $647,892.18. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Axcelis Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 109.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 348.9% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 223.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Axcelis Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 87.3% in the 2nd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 33,270 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 15,507 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.