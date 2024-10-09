Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIF) Declares $0.35 Dividend

Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, October 2nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share on Thursday, November 7th. This represents a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th.
Bank of Ireland Group Price Performance
Bank of Ireland Group stock opened at C$10.47 on Wednesday. Bank of Ireland Group has a one year low of C$8.51 and a one year high of C$12.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$10.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$10.83.
About Bank of Ireland Group
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Bank of Ireland Group
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Pinterest: Time to Jump Onboard for Long-Term Gains?
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- 4 Best ETFs for Capitalizing on the Semiconductor Market Surge
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- These 3 Stocks Just Spiked—Buy the Rally or Sell the News?
Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Ireland Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Ireland Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.