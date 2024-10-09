BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) PT Raised to $1,010.00

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by Barclays from $990.00 to $1,010.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.42% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Cowen lowered their target price on BlackRock from $974.00 to $969.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on BlackRock from $1,036.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup increased their price objective on BlackRock from $920.00 to $930.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,000.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on BlackRock from $842.00 to $837.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $943.93.

Get BlackRock alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on BlackRock

BlackRock Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:BLK opened at $949.07 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $891.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $827.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a current ratio of 5.06. BlackRock has a 1 year low of $596.18 and a 1 year high of $960.74.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $10.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.96 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 32.36%. BlackRock’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock will post 41.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In other news, Director Pamela Daley sold 1,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $842.08, for a total value of $1,289,224.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,826,802.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $900.00, for a total transaction of $10,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,832,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela Daley sold 1,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $842.08, for a total transaction of $1,289,224.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,826,802.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,042 shares of company stock worth $79,387,117 in the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLK. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Fairman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.