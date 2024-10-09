BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTSG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTSG – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.05.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BTSG shares. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of BrightSpring Health Services from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of BrightSpring Health Services from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of BrightSpring Health Services from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd.

In other BrightSpring Health Services news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. bought 11,619,998 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.13 per share, with a total value of $129,330,577.74. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 92,959,984 shares in the company, valued at $1,034,644,621.92. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BrightSpring Health Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BrightSpring Health Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of BrightSpring Health Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of BrightSpring Health Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of BrightSpring Health Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $163,000.

NASDAQ:BTSG opened at $15.01 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.80. BrightSpring Health Services has a one year low of $7.85 and a one year high of $15.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. BrightSpring Health Services’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that BrightSpring Health Services will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc operates a home and community-based healthcare services platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on delivering pharmacy and provider services, including clinical and supportive care in home and community settings to Medicare, Medicaid, and insured populations.

