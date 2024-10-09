Brokerages Set Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Target Price at $102.50

Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $102.00.

DOX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Amdocs in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company.

Amdocs Stock Performance

Shares of DOX stock opened at $87.36 on Wednesday. Amdocs has a 12 month low of $74.41 and a 12 month high of $94.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.54.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.02. Amdocs had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Amdocs will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

Amdocs Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.479 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Amdocs’s payout ratio is 42.92%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Amdocs by 115.1% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Amdocs by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 47,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,129,000 after acquiring an additional 6,011 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amdocs during the 2nd quarter worth $1,418,000. Delphi Management Inc. MA grew its stake in shares of Amdocs by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA now owns 21,477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Amdocs by 366.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 13,173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 10,351 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

About Amdocs

About Amdocs

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

