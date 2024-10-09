Brokerages Set AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Price Target at $67.83

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.00.

Several research analysts recently commented on AMN shares. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America lowered shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $65.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMN

Institutional Trading of AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services Trading Up 0.6 %

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 41.4% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 232.4% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMN stock opened at $38.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.11. AMN Healthcare Services has a 1-year low of $36.50 and a 1-year high of $80.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.11.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $740.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.43 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 23.68%. The company’s revenue was down 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.