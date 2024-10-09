Brokerages Set Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) Price Target at $11.20

Shares of Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.20.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IMUX. Leerink Partners reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Immunic in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Immunic in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I raised Immunic to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Immunic to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on Immunic in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ:IMUX opened at $1.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.48 and its 200 day moving average is $1.34. Immunic has a 12 month low of $0.95 and a 12 month high of $2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $140.52 million, a P/E ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.84.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.54) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Immunic will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IMUX. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Immunic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ikarian Capital LLC increased its stake in Immunic by 258.3% in the first quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 1,612,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,378 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Immunic during the first quarter worth $9,266,000. BVF Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Immunic during the first quarter valued at $11,752,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Immunic by 100.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,394,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703,047 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.82% of the company’s stock.

Immunic, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases in the United States and Germany. Its lead development program is IMU-838, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial, for treatment of multiple sclerosis, including relapsing and progressive multiple sclerosis; and moderate-to-severe ulcerative colitis.

