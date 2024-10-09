Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Receives $38.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.50.
BIP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, September 15th.
Shares of BIP opened at $33.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.14. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 52-week low of $21.03 and a 52-week high of $35.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion, a PE ratio of 109.00 and a beta of 1.06.
Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.80). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 0.51%. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 522.58%.
Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 8.1 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 0.6 million long-term contracted sub-metering services.
