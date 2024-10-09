Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates Neutral Rating for Snap (NYSE:SNAP)

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $8.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 25.02% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on SNAP. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Snap from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Snap in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Snap in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 target price (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Snap in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Snap presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.85.

Shares of Snap stock opened at $10.67 on Monday. Snap has a 52-week low of $8.29 and a 52-week high of $17.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a current ratio of 3.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.75. The firm has a market cap of $17.51 billion, a PE ratio of -13.17 and a beta of 1.01.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02. Snap had a negative net margin of 23.49% and a negative return on equity of 42.84%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. On average, analysts predict that Snap will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Eric Young sold 114,097 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.11, for a total transaction of $1,039,423.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,041,723 shares in the company, valued at $27,710,096.53. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 8,923 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.10, for a total value of $81,199.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 472,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,298,885.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Eric Young sold 114,097 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.11, for a total value of $1,039,423.67. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,041,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,710,096.53. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,511,540 shares of company stock worth $13,466,406. Insiders own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNAP. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 17.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 114,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 16,968 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Snap by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 4,341 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Snap in the 3rd quarter valued at about $832,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Snap by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 187,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after buying an additional 11,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $558,000. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

