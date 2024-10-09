CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) PT Raised to $34.00

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 12.10% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CTRE. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of CareTrust REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of CareTrust REIT from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CareTrust REIT presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTRE opened at $30.33 on Monday. CareTrust REIT has a twelve month low of $20.10 and a twelve month high of $31.51. The company has a current ratio of 13.37, a quick ratio of 13.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 58.33 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.45 and its 200 day moving average is $26.63.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $68.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.36 million. CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 4.84% and a net margin of 30.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CareTrust REIT will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO William M. Wagner sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.80, for a total value of $1,043,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 257,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,671,682.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTRE. CWM LLC raised its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT in the third quarter valued at approximately $696,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 85.1% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in CareTrust REIT by 68.3% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 43,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,353,000 after buying an additional 17,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its stake in CareTrust REIT by 9.7% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 35,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CareTrust REIT, Inc’s (CareTrust REIT or the Company) primary business consists of acquiring, financing, developing and owning real property to be leased to third-party tenants in the healthcare sector. As of March 31, 2024, the Company owned directly or through a joint venture and leased to independent operators, 228 skilled nursing facilities (SNFs), multi-service campuses, assisted living facilities (ALFs) and independent living facilities (ILFs) consisting of 24,189 operational beds and units located in 29 states with the highest concentration of properties by rental income located in California and Texas.

