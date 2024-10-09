Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q3 2025 Earnings of $0.53 Per Share (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 3rd. Zacks Research analyst A. Chakraborty now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $0.53 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.49. The consensus estimate for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $1.82 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2026 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.33 EPS.

Get Catalyst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.50.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of CPRX opened at $20.08 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.19, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.76. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $11.89 and a 1-year high of $21.67.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $122.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.76 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 27.77% and a net margin of 15.69%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 62.1% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 686.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,066 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 3,549 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $173,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $154,000. 79.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Carmen Jeffrey Del sold 36,058 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total value of $664,188.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,836.98. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Catalyst Pharmaceuticals news, insider Carmen Jeffrey Del sold 36,058 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total transaction of $664,188.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,836.98. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steve Miller sold 150,000 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total transaction of $3,052,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 675,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,738,773.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 201,058 shares of company stock worth $4,018,188 over the last quarter. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

Featured Stories

