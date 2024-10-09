Centene (NYSE:CNC) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CNC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Centene from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Centene in a report on Monday, August 5th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Centene from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Centene from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Centene in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.58.

Centene Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CNC opened at $71.35 on Monday. Centene has a 12-month low of $63.45 and a 12-month high of $81.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.76 and a 200 day moving average of $73.16.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $39.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.83 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Centene will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Centene

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Centene by 83.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 47,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,582,000 after purchasing an additional 21,700 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp increased its position in Centene by 1,190.0% during the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centene in the third quarter valued at $201,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 18,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in Centene by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares during the last quarter. 93.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centene Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

See Also

