Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Given New $68.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $68.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.79% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SCHW. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price (down from $88.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $79.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.25.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $64.89 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.67. Charles Schwab has a 1-year low of $48.66 and a 1-year high of $79.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.30% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Charles Schwab will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total transaction of $557,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 567,057 shares in the company, valued at $35,134,851.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total value of $557,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 567,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,134,851.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 67,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total transaction of $4,387,502.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 60,619,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,946,927,245.81. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,636 shares of company stock worth $6,457,104 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Country Trust Bank bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 97.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. 84.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

