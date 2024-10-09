City Office REIT, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:CIO)

City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, October 24th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th.

City Office REIT has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.3% annually over the last three years. City Office REIT has a payout ratio of -93.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect City Office REIT to earn $1.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.0%.

Shares of NYSE CIO opened at $5.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.25. The company has a market cap of $230.89 million, a PE ratio of -20.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.95. City Office REIT has a 12-month low of $3.45 and a 12-month high of $6.70.

City Office REIT ( NYSE:CIO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $42.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.27 million. City Office REIT had a negative return on equity of 1.07% and a negative net margin of 4.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that City Office REIT will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

City Office REIT is an internally-managed real estate company focused on acquiring, owning and operating high-quality office properties located predominantly in Sun Belt markets. City Office currently owns or has a controlling interest in 5.7 million square feet of office properties. The Company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S.

