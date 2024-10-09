Contrasting Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) and Metals Acquisition (NYSE:MTAL)

Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY – Get Free Report) and Metals Acquisition (NYSE:MTAL – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Anglo American and Metals Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Anglo American 0 3 3 0 2.50 Metals Acquisition 0 1 2 0 2.67

Metals Acquisition has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 13.21%. Given Metals Acquisition’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Metals Acquisition is more favorable than Anglo American.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anglo American N/A N/A N/A Metals Acquisition N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Anglo American shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.5% of Metals Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Metals Acquisition shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Anglo American and Metals Acquisition”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anglo American $30.65 billion 1.31 $283.00 million N/A N/A Metals Acquisition $322.58 million 2.06 -$144.55 million N/A N/A

Anglo American has higher revenue and earnings than Metals Acquisition.

Volatility and Risk

Anglo American has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Metals Acquisition has a beta of 0.04, suggesting that its share price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Metals Acquisition beats Anglo American on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Anglo American

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals and nickel, steelmaking coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Metals Acquisition

Metals Acquisition Limited focuses on mining and production of copper and silver. It operates the CSA copper mine in Cobar, Australia. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, Jersey.

