Contrasting Pluri (NASDAQ:PLUR) & Quince Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QNCX)

Quince Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QNCX – Get Free Report) and Pluri (NASDAQ:PLUR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

30.8% of Quince Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.6% of Pluri shares are held by institutional investors. 16.8% of Quince Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.2% of Pluri shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Quince Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Quince Therapeutics and Pluri, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Quince Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Pluri 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Quince Therapeutics and Pluri’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quince Therapeutics N/A -46.04% -24.34% Pluri -6,341.03% -493.74% -75.93%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Quince Therapeutics and Pluri”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quince Therapeutics N/A N/A -$31.39 million ($0.76) -0.92 Pluri $326,000.00 85.79 -$20.89 million ($4.13) -1.26

Pluri has higher revenue and earnings than Quince Therapeutics. Pluri is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Quince Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Quince Therapeutics has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pluri has a beta of 1.6, suggesting that its share price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Quince Therapeutics beats Pluri on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Quince Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Quince Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics for patients with debilitating and rare diseases. The company's lead asset candidature comprises EryDex for the treatment of rare pediatric neurodegenerative disease, including A-T, an inherited autosomal recessive neurodegenerative and immunodeficiency disorder caused by mutations in ATM gene. Its AIDE technology platform, a drug/device combination platform that uses an automated process to encapsulate a drug into a patient's own red blood cells, as well as consists of an automated equipment the RCL, a sterile single-use consumable treatment kit comprising EryKit, Syringe Kit, drugs, and process solutions. The company was formerly known as Cortexyme, Inc. and changed its name to Quince Therapeutics, Inc. in August 2022. Quince Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

About Pluri

(Get Free Report)

Pluri Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the development of placenta-based cell therapy product candidates for the treatment of inflammatory, muscle injuries, and hematologic conditions. It operates in the field of regenerative medicine, food-tech, and biologics and focuses on establishing partnerships that leverage its 3D cell-based technology to additional industries that require mass cell production. The company's development pipeline includes PLX-PAD, is composed of maternal mesenchymal stromal cells originating from the placenta that is currently under phase III study for orthopedic, phase II study for COVID-19, and phase I/II clinical study for Steroid-Refractory cGVHD indications; and PLX-R18, is composed of fetal MSC like cells originating from the placenta that is currently under phase I study for HCT and pilot study for ARS indications. It is also involved in the development of modified PLX cells. The company was formerly known as Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Pluri Inc. in July 2022. Pluri Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Haifa, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for Quince Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quince Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.