Contrasting Prestige Wealth (NASDAQ:PWM) and Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP)

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Free Report) and Prestige Wealth (NASDAQ:PWM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Crescent Capital BDC has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Prestige Wealth has a beta of 4.18, suggesting that its stock price is 318% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Crescent Capital BDC and Prestige Wealth”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crescent Capital BDC $111.11 million 6.09 $83.84 million $2.81 6.50 Prestige Wealth $348,528.00 19.63 -$1.04 million N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Crescent Capital BDC has higher revenue and earnings than Prestige Wealth.

49.5% of Crescent Capital BDC shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.7% of Prestige Wealth shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Crescent Capital BDC shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Crescent Capital BDC and Prestige Wealth’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crescent Capital BDC 51.61% 12.03% 5.47% Prestige Wealth N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Crescent Capital BDC and Prestige Wealth, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crescent Capital BDC 0 1 5 0 2.83 Prestige Wealth 0 0 0 0 N/A

Crescent Capital BDC presently has a consensus price target of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 4.00%. Given Crescent Capital BDC’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Crescent Capital BDC is more favorable than Prestige Wealth.

Summary

Crescent Capital BDC beats Prestige Wealth on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Crescent Capital BDC

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. is as a business development company private equity / buyouts and loan fund. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. The fund seeks to invest in United States.

About Prestige Wealth

Prestige Wealth Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management and asset management services. It assists its clients in identifying and purchasing wealth and asset management products. The company offers its services primarily for high net worth and ultra-high net worth individuals, including business owners, executives, heirs of rich families, and other affluent individuals in Asia primarily in the mainland China or Hong Kong. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Central, Hong Kong. Prestige Wealth Inc. is a subsidiary of Prestige Financial Holdings Group Limited.

