CPI Card Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PMTS) Major Shareholder Sells $28,980,000.00 in Stock

CPI Card Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PMTS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Equity Ulc Parallel49 sold 1,380,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $28,980,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,813,977 shares in the company, valued at $101,093,517. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

CPI Card Group Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of CPI Card Group stock opened at $24.08 on Wednesday. CPI Card Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.65 and a 12-month high of $31.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.82 million, a P/E ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 1.15.

Get CPI Card Group alerts:

CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $118.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.85 million. CPI Card Group had a negative return on equity of 35.79% and a net margin of 4.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CPI Card Group Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CPI Card Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of CPI Card Group from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.

View Our Latest Analysis on CPI Card Group

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CPI Card Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vector Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in CPI Card Group by 77.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vector Capital Management L.P. now owns 248,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,778,000 after purchasing an additional 108,756 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of CPI Card Group by 139.0% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 39,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 22,841 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CPI Card Group by 3.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 340,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,089,000 after acquiring an additional 10,265 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CPI Card Group in the second quarter worth $257,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in CPI Card Group by 31.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 23,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 5,783 shares during the period. 22.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CPI Card Group

(Get Free Report)

CPI Card Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, data personalization, packaging, and fulfillment of financial payment cards. It operates through Debit and Credit, and Prepaid Debit segments. The Debit and Credit segment produces financial payment cards and provides integrated card services to card-issuing financial institutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CPI Card Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CPI Card Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.