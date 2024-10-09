Critical Comparison: FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) & NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) and FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NXP Semiconductors and FTC Solar”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NXP Semiconductors $13.11 billion 4.58 $2.80 billion $10.83 21.70 FTC Solar $77.77 million 0.73 -$50.29 million ($0.39) -1.16

NXP Semiconductors has higher revenue and earnings than FTC Solar. FTC Solar is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NXP Semiconductors, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NXP Semiconductors 1 5 13 0 2.63 FTC Solar 0 4 2 1 2.57

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for NXP Semiconductors and FTC Solar, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

NXP Semiconductors presently has a consensus target price of $291.47, indicating a potential upside of 24.05%. FTC Solar has a consensus target price of $1.04, indicating a potential upside of 129.29%. Given FTC Solar’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe FTC Solar is more favorable than NXP Semiconductors.

Volatility & Risk

NXP Semiconductors has a beta of 1.49, meaning that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FTC Solar has a beta of 1.76, meaning that its share price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.5% of NXP Semiconductors shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.4% of FTC Solar shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of NXP Semiconductors shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 23.1% of FTC Solar shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares NXP Semiconductors and FTC Solar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NXP Semiconductors 21.21% 35.65% 13.51% FTC Solar -63.17% -75.67% -37.61%

Summary

NXP Semiconductors beats FTC Solar on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors. Its products are used in various applications, including automotive, industrial and Internet of Things, mobile, and communication infrastructure. The company markets its products to various original equipment manufacturers, contract manufacturers, and distributors. It operates in China, the Netherlands, the United States, Singapore, Germany, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, and internationally. N.V. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Eindhoven, the Netherlands.

About FTC Solar

FTC Solar, Inc. engages in the provision of solar tracker systems, software, and engineering services in the United States, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, South Africa, and Australia. The company offers a self-powered, two-panel in-portrait, and single-axis tracker solution under the Voyager brand name; and a one module-in-portrait solar tracker solution under the Pioneer brand name. Its customers include project developers and solar asset owners, as well as engineering, procurement, and construction contractors that design and build solar energy projects. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

