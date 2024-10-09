DA Davidson Comments on WSFS Financial Co.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:WSFS)

WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson decreased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of WSFS Financial in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 3rd. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas now forecasts that the bank will earn $4.33 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.35. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for WSFS Financial’s current full-year earnings is $4.31 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for WSFS Financial’s FY2025 earnings at $4.25 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stephens raised their price target on WSFS Financial from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on WSFS Financial from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of WSFS Financial from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th.

WSFS Financial Stock Down 1.3 %

WSFS Financial stock opened at $48.85 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. WSFS Financial has a fifty-two week low of $33.12 and a fifty-two week high of $58.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.97.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $266.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.48 million. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 20.04% and a return on equity of 11.47%. WSFS Financial’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WSFS Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in WSFS Financial in the first quarter valued at $1,253,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 82,371 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,871,000 after acquiring an additional 18,636 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in WSFS Financial by 51.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 30,156 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 10,234 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in WSFS Financial by 5.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,338,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $331,246,000 after purchasing an additional 372,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in WSFS Financial by 1.0% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 52,982 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Stephen P. Clark sold 12,663 shares of WSFS Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.52, for a total value of $715,712.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,450,924.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WSFS Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.39%.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

