DA Davidson Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson raised their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Columbia Banking System in a report issued on Thursday, October 3rd. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $2.67 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.65. The consensus estimate for Columbia Banking System’s current full-year earnings is $2.55 per share.

COLB has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Wedbush raised Columbia Banking System from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Columbia Banking System from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.88.

Columbia Banking System Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ COLB opened at $25.55 on Monday. Columbia Banking System has a one year low of $17.08 and a one year high of $28.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.64.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $472.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.01 million. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 15.94%. Columbia Banking System’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COLB. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,327,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $432,041,000 after acquiring an additional 574,509 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,191,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,153,000 after buying an additional 386,751 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Columbia Banking System by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,718,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,851,000 after buying an additional 23,963 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,578,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,158,000 after buying an additional 637,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 21.4% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,468,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,468,000 after buying an additional 788,383 shares during the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Columbia Banking System Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.80%.

About Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides banking, private banking, mortgage, and other financial services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business, non-interest bearing checking, interest-bearing checking and savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and insured cash sweep and other investment sweep solutions.

