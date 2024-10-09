Dana Wagner Sells 1,248 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Stock

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) insider Dana Wagner sold 1,248 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total value of $81,793.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 151,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,917,185.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Dana Wagner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 30th, Dana Wagner sold 4,174 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $271,393.48.

On Wednesday, August 21st, Dana Wagner sold 591 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total value of $35,974.17.

On Thursday, August 15th, Dana Wagner sold 1,989 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total value of $120,712.41.

Shares of NYSE:TWLO opened at $67.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a PE ratio of -16.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a current ratio of 5.57. Twilio Inc. has a one year low of $49.86 and a one year high of $78.16.

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Twilio had a negative net margin of 14.02% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SouthState Corp lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 159.1% in the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Twilio in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Twilio during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Twilio by 70.6% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Twilio in the second quarter valued at $45,000. 84.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TWLO. StockNews.com raised Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Barclays lowered their price target on Twilio from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered Twilio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Twilio from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Twilio from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.52.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

