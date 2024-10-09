Definity Financial Co. (TSE:DFY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Definity Financial Co. (TSE:DFY – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$53.10.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Definity Financial from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Definity Financial from C$52.50 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Cibc World Mkts downgraded shares of Definity Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Definity Financial from C$60.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price objective on Definity Financial from C$47.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

TSE DFY opened at C$52.91 on Friday. Definity Financial has a 52-week low of C$35.48 and a 52-week high of C$55.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$50.51 and a 200 day moving average price of C$46.59. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 7.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38.

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.66 by C$0.28. Definity Financial had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 9.60%. The business had revenue of C$1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.07 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Definity Financial will post 3.1263962 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Definity Financial’s payout ratio is currently 19.34%.

Definity Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers property and casualty insurance products in Canada. It provides personal insurance products, including auto, property, general and umbrella liability, and pet insurance products to individuals under the Economical, Sonnet, Family, Petsecure, and Peppermint brands; and commercial insurance products, which include fleet, commercial auto, property, liability, and specialty insurance products to businesses under the Definity Insurance and Economical brand name.

