Delta Air Lines, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:DAL)

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 19th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the transportation company on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th.

Delta Air Lines has decreased its dividend by an average of 20.8% per year over the last three years. Delta Air Lines has a payout ratio of 8.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Delta Air Lines to earn $7.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.2%.

Delta Air Lines Trading Up 2.4 %

NYSE DAL opened at $50.64 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.48 and a 200-day moving average of $46.76. The company has a market cap of $32.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.35. Delta Air Lines has a 12 month low of $30.60 and a 12 month high of $53.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The transportation company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $15.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.45 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 36.02% and a net margin of 7.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Delta Air Lines will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Willie Cw Chiang bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.90 per share, with a total value of $439,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,000. This trade represents a 100.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DAL. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BNP Paribas raised shares of Delta Air Lines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.89.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

Featured Stories

