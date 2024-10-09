Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Duckhorn Portfolio had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The business had revenue of $107.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Duckhorn Portfolio Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NAPA opened at $10.95 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.37. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.21. Duckhorn Portfolio has a 12-month low of $5.38 and a 12-month high of $11.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 8.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Get Duckhorn Portfolio alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NAPA. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio during the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Duckhorn Portfolio in the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio during the 1st quarter worth about $133,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio during the 1st quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Duckhorn Portfolio by 37.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 4,170 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barclays lifted their price target on Duckhorn Portfolio from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Duckhorn Portfolio presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.29.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Duckhorn Portfolio

About Duckhorn Portfolio

(Get Free Report)

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. The company offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Migration, Canvasback, Calera, Kosta Browne, Greenwing, and Postmark. It sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Duckhorn Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duckhorn Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.