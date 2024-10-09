DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (KSM) to Issue Dividend of $0.02 on October 31st

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, October 7th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be given a dividend of 0.023 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, October 31st. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th.
DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $10.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.81. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $7.25 and a 12-month high of $10.25.
About DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- Big Government Contracts Propel These 3 Defense Stocks Higher
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- 3 Powerful ETFs for Income Seekers Looking to Maximize Gains
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- NVIDIA’s AI Dominance: Why Analysts Predict Major Upside Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.