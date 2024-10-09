Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.35.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Dynex Capital in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Dynex Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.

Shares of NYSE:DX opened at $12.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $783.02 million, a P/E ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.33. Dynex Capital has a 1-year low of $9.57 and a 1-year high of $13.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.19.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $76.05 million for the quarter. Dynex Capital had a negative return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 4.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Dynex Capital will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.79%. Dynex Capital’s payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in Dynex Capital during the second quarter worth about $913,000. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynex Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $735,000. Clayton Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dynex Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,313,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Dynex Capital by 267.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 132,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 96,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Dynex Capital by 4.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 111,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.34% of the company’s stock.

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

