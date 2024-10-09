Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (CEV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on October 18th

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:CEV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, October 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.9% per year over the last three years.

Shares of CEV opened at $10.72 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $8.83 and a 12-month high of $11.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.79.

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 19,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.86, for a total value of $208,186.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 737,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,011,009.32. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 145,290 shares of company stock valued at $1,583,879.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in debt securities issued by education, hospital, housing, insured-education, insured-electric utilities, insured-hospital, insured-transportation, insured-water and sewer, transportation, and other sectors.

