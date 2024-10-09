Edwin E. Mclaughlin Acquires 57,120 Shares of Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN) Stock

Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN – Get Free Report) Director Edwin E. Mclaughlin bought 57,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$8.76 per share, with a total value of C$500,296.94.
Nexus Industrial REIT Stock Down 1.4 %
TSE:NXR.UN opened at C$8.55 on Wednesday. Nexus Industrial REIT has a 52 week low of C$6.08 and a 52 week high of C$9.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$8.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.59. The stock has a market capitalization of C$604.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.95.
Nexus Industrial REIT Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0533 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Nexus Industrial REIT’s payout ratio is 26.89%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Nexus Industrial REIT
Nexus is a growth oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership and management of industrial, office and retail properties located in primary and secondary markets in North America. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 73 properties comprising approximately 4.1 million square feet of rentable area.
