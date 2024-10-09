Edwin E. Mclaughlin Acquires 57,120 Shares of Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN) Stock

Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN – Get Free Report) Director Edwin E. Mclaughlin bought 57,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$8.76 per share, with a total value of C$500,296.94.

Nexus Industrial REIT Stock Down 1.4 %

TSE:NXR.UN opened at C$8.55 on Wednesday. Nexus Industrial REIT has a 52 week low of C$6.08 and a 52 week high of C$9.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$8.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.59. The stock has a market capitalization of C$604.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.95.

Nexus Industrial REIT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0533 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Nexus Industrial REIT’s payout ratio is 26.89%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NXR.UN. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Monday, August 19th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. National Bankshares raised Nexus Industrial REIT from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Desjardins upped their price target on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$8.75 to C$9.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$8.81.

About Nexus Industrial REIT

Nexus is a growth oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership and management of industrial, office and retail properties located in primary and secondary markets in North America. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 73 properties comprising approximately 4.1 million square feet of rentable area.

