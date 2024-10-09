EHang Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:EH)

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders purchased 11,032 call options on the company. This is an increase of 252% compared to the average daily volume of 3,136 call options.

EHang Price Performance

EHang stock opened at $17.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -28.02 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.20. EHang has a one year low of $9.51 and a one year high of $25.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

EHang (NASDAQ:EH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. EHang had a negative return on equity of 84.09% and a negative net margin of 110.21%. The firm had revenue of $14.04 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that EHang will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on EH shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of EHang in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. China Renaissance initiated coverage on EHang in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in EHang by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 76,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 21,772 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EHang in the fourth quarter valued at about $396,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of EHang by 79.7% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 14,705 shares during the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of EHang by 288.4% in the first quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 41,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 30,782 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in EHang by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 48,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 12,355 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

EHang Company Profile

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, East Asia, West Asia, Europe, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for various industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

Featured Stories

