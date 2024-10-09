Elliot Noss Sells 1,600 Shares of Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) Stock

Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX – Get Free Report) (TSE:TC) CEO Elliot Noss sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total transaction of $31,856.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 495,058 shares in the company, valued at $9,856,604.78. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Elliot Noss also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 7th, Elliot Noss sold 100 shares of Tucows stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.82, for a total transaction of $1,982.00.

On Wednesday, October 2nd, Elliot Noss sold 1,700 shares of Tucows stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total transaction of $33,983.00.

On Friday, September 27th, Elliot Noss sold 1,500 shares of Tucows stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total transaction of $31,905.00.

On Wednesday, September 25th, Elliot Noss sold 1,000 shares of Tucows stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $20,330.00.

On Monday, September 23rd, Elliot Noss sold 400 shares of Tucows stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total transaction of $8,572.00.

On Thursday, September 19th, Elliot Noss sold 5,700 shares of Tucows stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total transaction of $125,571.00.

TCX opened at $19.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.87, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $212.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.39. Tucows Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.65 and a fifty-two week high of $28.66.

Tucows ( NASDAQ:TCX Get Free Report ) (TSE:TC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The information services provider reported ($1.70) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $89.42 million for the quarter. Tucows had a negative return on equity of 490.14% and a negative net margin of 26.01%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Tucows from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV grew its holdings in Tucows by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV now owns 1,989,594 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $53,719,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tucows by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 698,465 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,964,000 after purchasing an additional 4,234 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Tucows by 81.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,281 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Tucows Company Profile

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in North America and Europe. It operates in three segments: Ting, Wavelo and Tucows Domains. The Ting segment provides fiber and fixed wireless internet services. The Wavelo segment offers individual developer tools, subscription, billing management, network orchestration, and provisioning services.

