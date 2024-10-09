Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for BrainsWay Ltd.’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:BWAY)

BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Northland Capmk issued their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of BrainsWay in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 3rd. Northland Capmk analyst C. Byrnes expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the year. The consensus estimate for BrainsWay’s current full-year earnings is $0.06 per share.

BWAY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Northland Securities raised their price objective on BrainsWay from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of BrainsWay in a research report on Monday, September 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BWAY opened at $9.46 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $157.65 million, a PE ratio of -105.11 and a beta of 1.26. BrainsWay has a 12-month low of $3.09 and a 12-month high of $9.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.59.

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 million. BrainsWay had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 1.45%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWAY. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of BrainsWay by 37.5% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 324,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 88,593 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in BrainsWay by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 259,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 84,371 shares in the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in BrainsWay during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of BrainsWay by 10.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BrainsWay during the first quarter worth $60,000. 30.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BrainsWay Ltd. develops and sells noninvasive neurostimulation treatments for mental health disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation platform technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, anxious depression, obsessive-compulsive disorders, smoking addiction, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, Alzheimer's disease, autism, chronic pain, multiple sclerosis, post stroke rehabilitation, and Parkinson's diseases.

