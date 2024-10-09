ETRACS Alerian Midstream Energy High Dividend Index ETN (AMND) to Issue Dividend of $0.71 on October 21st

ETRACS Alerian Midstream Energy High Dividend Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMND – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, October 9th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a dividend of 0.7085 per share on Monday, October 21st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. This is a boost from ETRACS Alerian Midstream Energy High Dividend Index ETN’s previous dividend of $0.70.
ETRACS Alerian Midstream Energy High Dividend Index ETN Stock Performance
NYSEARCA AMND traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.71. The company had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 228. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.37. ETRACS Alerian Midstream Energy High Dividend Index ETN has a fifty-two week low of $38.04 and a fifty-two week high of $49.90.
About ETRACS Alerian Midstream Energy High Dividend Index ETN
