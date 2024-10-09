ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Preferred Stock ETN (NYSEARCA:PFFL) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.10 Per Share

ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Preferred Stock ETN (NYSEARCA:PFFL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, October 9th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.0978 per share on Monday, October 21st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. This is a boost from ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Preferred Stock ETN’s previous dividend of $0.10.
ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Preferred Stock ETN Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:PFFL traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $10.57. 5,401 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,379. ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Preferred Stock ETN has a fifty-two week low of $7.86 and a fifty-two week high of $11.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.88.
About ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Preferred Stock ETN
