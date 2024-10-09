Evercore ISI Trims Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Target Price to $480.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Evercore ISI from $500.00 to $480.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.73% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on DPZ. Baird R W upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $612.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $436.00 to $429.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $577.00 to $582.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $493.00 to $430.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $504.03.

NYSE DPZ opened at $411.21 on Monday. Domino’s Pizza has a 12-month low of $332.13 and a 12-month high of $542.75. The stock has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $422.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $470.64.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The restaurant operator reported $4.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 12.42%. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza will post 16.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bayesian Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 701.3% in the first quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 4,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after buying an additional 4,201 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 34.9% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,950 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 107.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 444,780 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $221,003,000 after acquiring an additional 230,090 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 866.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 49,846 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,737,000 after purchasing an additional 44,688 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 18.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 55,438 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,518,000 after buying an additional 8,744 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

