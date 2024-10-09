Financial Analysis: SR Bancorp (NASDAQ:SRBK) and Northeast Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:NECB)

Northeast Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:NECB – Get Free Report) and SR Bancorp (NASDAQ:SRBK – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Northeast Community Bancorp and SR Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northeast Community Bancorp 31.34% 16.87% 2.64% SR Bancorp -28.30% -5.52% -1.01%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

53.3% of Northeast Community Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.7% of SR Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.7% of Northeast Community Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northeast Community Bancorp $103.95 million 3.34 $46.28 million $3.23 7.65 SR Bancorp $26.88 million 3.91 -$10.86 million N/A N/A

This table compares Northeast Community Bancorp and SR Bancorp”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Northeast Community Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than SR Bancorp.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Northeast Community Bancorp and SR Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Northeast Community Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A SR Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Northeast Community Bancorp beats SR Bancorp on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Northeast Community Bancorp

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for NorthEast Community Bank that provides financial services for individuals and businesses. It accepts various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and non-interest bearing demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposits. The company also offers construction, commercial and industrial, multifamily and mixed-use real estate, non-residential real estate loans, and consumer loans. In addition, it invests in various types of liquid assets, including U.S. Treasury obligations, municipal securities, deposits at the Federal Home Loan Bank of New York, and certificates of deposit of federally insured institutions, as well as securities of various federal agencies, and of state and municipal governments. Further, the company offers financial planning and investment advisory services; and life insurance products and fixed-rate annuities. It operates full-service branches located in Bronx, New York, Orange, Rockland, and Sullivan Counties in New York and Essex, Middlesex, and Norfolk Counties in Massachusetts; and loan production offices located in White Plains, New York, and New City counties in New York and Danvers, Massachusetts. Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in White Plains, New York.

About SR Bancorp

SR Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Somerset Regal Bank that provides customary retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and local municipalities in the communities of Somerset, Middlesex, Hunterdon, and Essex counties in New Jersey. It offers deposit instruments, including noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides loans comprising one- to four family-residential mortgage loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, unsecured personal loans, and rehabilitation loans; and bill payment services. In addition, it is involved in the investment activities. The company was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Bound Brook, New Jersey.

